Iranians enjoy the Hyrcanian forests recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A general view of a village of Alimestan located in the Hyrcanian forests recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A view of a fruit in the Hyrcanian forests recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A general view of the Hyrcanian forests recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A general view of the Hyrcanian forests recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's ancient woodlands that date back some 50 million years make them a unique place that is still unknown to many.

The Caspian Hyrcanian Mixed Forests straddle a huge massif that extends 850 kilometers along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea along the northern Iranian provinces of Gilán, Mazandarán and Golestan.