The Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 is seen in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, on Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

People watch the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 (C) in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, on Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

Grace 1, an Iranian oil supertanker, is seen in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, on Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/A.carrasco Ragel

Iran: US attempt to stop release of seized tanker an act of attempted piracy

Iran on Thursday said the United States' unsuccessful attempt to prevent Gibraltar's authorities from releasing a seized Iranian oil tanker was an act of attempted piracy.

"Having failed to accomplish its objectives through its #EconomicTerrorism - including depriving cancer patients of medicine - the US attempted to abuse the legal system to steal our property on the high seas," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.