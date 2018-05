Iranians attend a ceremony to recite verses of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian woman attends a ceremony to recite verses of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian men attend a ceremony to recite verses of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women attend a ceremony to recite verses of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian girl attends a ceremony to recite verses of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Abdol Azim in the city of Shahre-Ray, Iran, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Rows of pious Muslims gathered in an Iranian shrine Wednesday to studiously recite verses from the Quran on what was the midway point of the holy month of Ramadan, an epa-efe photojournalist at the scene reported.

During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims abstain from food, drink and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset and spend more time during the day focused on religious furtherance and charitable acts.