Iranians are concerned that further financial woes could be on the horizon after the United States on Tuesday reimplemented economic sanctions on Tehran which had been lifted as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that incumbent President Donald Trump despised.

Although many Iranian citizens insisted they felt little economic benefit from the internationally backed accord, which saw Tehran trade in its militarized nuclear programme for a partial slackening of sanctions, there are growing concerns in the population that a new economic strategy adopted by the government in an attempt to mitigate the fresh US sanctions would prove to be insufficient.