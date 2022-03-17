St. Patrick's Day once again is returning to the towns and cities in Ireland for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with the focus of attention on the iconic parade in Dublin, one of the world's largest street festivals.

According to tradition, the annual festival for Ireland's patron saint will kick off with the big parade, with the "guest of honor" this year being US actor John C. Reilly, who is of Irish heritage and who has promised "a lot of 'craic,'" which in Gaelic - the ancient language of Ireland that is still used today in certain parts of the country - means "fun" and "partying."