Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festival in the Marriott Hotel in Budapest, Hungary, April 22, 2015 (reissued Oct. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT

Renowned Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor proclaimed her newly acquired Islamic faith on Friday by reciting a creed that declares her belief in and acceptance of Muhammad as God's prophet.

The artist, 51, appeared alongside the Irish Muslim religious leader Umar Al-Qadri and proclaimed the creed, known as a Shahadah, having earlier this month announced on her Twitter account that she had also changed her name to Shuhada Davitt.