The coffin of Dolores O'Riordan is caried at her funeral which took place at St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON MOLONEY

A lone piper arrives at the Funeral Mass of Dolores O'Riordan which took place at St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON MOLONEY

The hearse carrying the remains of Dolores O'ÄôRiordan pictured at her Funeral Mass which took place at St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON MOLONEY

The coffin of Dolores O'Riordan is carried at her funeral which took place at St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON MOLONEY

The coffin of Dolores O'Riordan is caried at her funeral which took place at St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, Limerick, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON MOLONEY

Dolores O'Riodran, the Irish singer whose iconic vocal style at the front of the Cranberries shot her to world acclaim until her death in London aged just 46, was laid to rest Tuesday in her hometown in rural Ireland.

Around 200 people attended the funeral service in Ballybricken, near Limerick in the west of Ireland, to bid farewell to O'Riodran in a mass at Saint Ailbe's Church that was officiated by her family friend, Canon Liam McNamara.