A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection by French designer Isabel Marant during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2018. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 24 September to 02 October. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French designer Isabel Marant on Thursday brought back the shiny metallic looks of the 80s disco night parties in her 2019 spring/summer fashion show in Paris.

With silvery streamers and garlands decorating her temporary fashion hall in the Tuileries, Marant turned the place into a sparkling vintage party.