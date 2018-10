Photograph provided Oct 21 showing an aerial view of a mosque in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Efrain Ascencio

A growing number of members of the Tzotzil indigenous community are converting to Islam in this city in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Ibrahim Chechev, born Anastasio Gomez to a family of Tzotzil Indians in San Juan Chamula, a few years ago converted to Islam, as did his parents, wife and children.