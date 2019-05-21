Palestinian fishermen prepare their boat at the Gaza port in Gaza City, 21 May 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel on Tuesday re-expanded the fishing zone in the blockaded Gaza strip to 15 nautical miles (24 kilometers), as the truce which ended the latest outbreak of violence in May - the worst since 2014 - continued in effect.

Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) - the Israeli military body which manages the government's civilian policy the Palestinian territories and the blockade of Gaza - announced on Tuesday that the fishing zone was being expanded to 15 nautical miles.