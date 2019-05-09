People watch Israeli Air Force acrobatic crew show during Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations, on the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A child passes by a graffiti of a child playing with a fighter jet during Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations, on the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN