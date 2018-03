An Orthodox Jewish worker look on as unleavened bread or Matzah coming out from an oven at the 'Yehuda Matzos' Matzah factory in Jerusalem, Israel, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

An Orthodox Jewish worker (L) kneads dough to make unleavened bread or Matzah at the 'Yehuda Matzos' Matzah factory in Jerusalem, Israel, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli shops and restaurants on Thursday continued to get rid of leavened goods a day ahead of Passover, which commemorates the exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt.

Jews celebrate this week-long holiday by eating matzah, flat unleavened bread similar to what the Jewish people consumed during the time when Moses led them to freedom through the desert because they could not wait for their dough to rise.