An archaeologist from Israel Antiquities Authority shows the full name of Jerusalem carved in Hebrew on a 2,000-year-old stone column at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI A 2,000 Year-Old Stone Inscription has been Unearthed, noting the full spelling of Jerusalem for the First Time, at the Israeli museum in Jerusalem on 09 October 2018, the Rare and Exiting Inscription of the Second Temple Period, unearthed in Jerusalem , was discovered during the Israel Antiquities Authority excavations near Binyanei Ha'Uma, and will be will be displayed to the public for the first time start of 10 October . EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of the full name of Jerusalem carved in Hebrew on a stone column, which the Israel Antiquities Authority said dates back 2,000 years to the Roman era and is one of the oldest examples of the city's full name ever discovered.

The stone inscription, which was found during excavations made before paving a new road at Jerusalem's International Convention Centre, is to go on display at the Israel Museum on Wednesday.