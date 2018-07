An Israeli crane operator (C) lifts a large piece of stone, which fell from the Western Wall (behind) onto the mized gender prayer platform in the Old City of Jerusalem, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli archaeologists discuss how they will remove a large piece of stone, which fell from the Western Walll (behind) onto the mixed gender prayer platform in the Old City of Jerusalem, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli archaeologists near a large piece of stone, which fell from the Western Walll (behind) onto the mixed gender prayer platform in the Old City of Jerusalem, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli archaeologists flip over a chunk of a large piece of stone, which fell from the Western Walll (behind) onto the mixed gender prayer platform almost killing a woman in Jerusalem's Old City, July 25,y 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli archaeologists on Wednesday removed a large block of stone masonry that fell out of the holy Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, missing a woman praying below as it thundered into a raised wooden platform just feet away.

Workers used a crane to hoist the 440-kilogram (882-pound) limestone block from the mixed-gender praying platform at the Western Wall, which encircles Judaism's holiest site, Temple Mount, known in Arabic as the Noble Sanctuary, the third holiest site in Islam.