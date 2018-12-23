Simcha Rotem, also known as Kazik, during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A man who was one of the last remaining survivors of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising that constituted the most significant act of Jewish resistance against Nazi terror has died at the age of 94, Israel's official Holocaust memorial and museum, Yad Vashem, announced on Sunday.

Simcha Rotem – known by his underground nom de guerre "Kazik" – was born in the Polish capital in 1924 and went on to become a political figure after World War II while educating people about the persecution and extermination of Jews at the hands of the Third Reich.