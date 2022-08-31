Israel's Mariachi Yerushalayim band combines multiple rhythms into a single musical sound reflecting the universalization of the iconic Mexican music style as the group visits Mexico for the first time to attend the International Mariachi and Charreria Festival in Guadalajara.

Wearing black charro suits adorned with assorted glittering and eye-catching accessories, along with traditional Jewish kippahs, the group's eight members look almost like Mexicans due to the passion with which they play their instruments and perform beloved mariachi numbers like "El Rey," "Como quien pierde una estrella" and "Besame mucho."