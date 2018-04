An Israeli soldier places a flower on a wall next to the name of a fallen soldier in the National Memorial Hall For Israel's Fallen before the official ceremony for Israel's Remembrance Day in the Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks by a wall with names of fallen soldiers in the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen in the Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

Soldiers stand next to an Israeli woman mourning on a relative's gravestone at the Mount Herzl military cemetery, in Jerusalem, Israel, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The sound of sirens blanketed Israel for two minutes on Wednesday to commemorate Israeli Memorial Day, known in Hebrew as Yom Hazikaron, a time of remembrance for fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror.

Many Israeli citizens stopped moving in the streets and ceased all activity at 11 am local time.