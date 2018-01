Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around a table with fruits as they celebrate the Jewish feast of Tu B'Shvat, or New Year of the Trees, with rabbis in an Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, Jan. 30, 2018 EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israelis on Wednesday celebrated the Jewish holiday Tu B'Shvat, the New Year of the Trees, by planting trees and eating fruit, especially dried fruit, as part of a festival related to the awakening of nature after winter.

Commemorated at the mid-point of the rainy season between January and February, Tu B'Shvat involves the planting of trees by a variety of groups, including members of the Israeli Parliament and schoolchildren, Rabbi Daniel Whitman told EFE.