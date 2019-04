Inhabitants of the central Italian city of L'Aquila still shudder at the memory of an earthquake that scarred their lives, shattered their homes and left thousands still living in temporary shelters amid a hubbub of reconstruction 10 years later.

Disaster struck at 3.32 am on April 6, 2009, as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake killed 309 people and damaged up to 11,000 buildings, many of which collapsed entirely, making some 65,000 people homeless.