Italian coastal towns nervously eye a summer season like no other

A view of the beach of a bathhouse to begin the works for the seasonal opening in Marina Piccola di Sorrento, Italy, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Workers with protective mask on the beach of a bathhouse to begin the works for the seasonal opening at Marina Piccola di Sorrento, Italy, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

The phrase 'Stop Covid-19' written by a family on the beach in front of Palazzo Petrucci in Posillipo, Naples, Italy, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Two workers wearing a face mask measure the distance between one table and another during phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency on the beach of Capocotta, near Rome, Italy, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI