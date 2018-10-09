Onlookers wave US and Italian flags at New York's traditional annual Columbus Day parade down Fifth Avenue on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Porter Binks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (l) speaks with the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan (r), at the Big Apple's traditional Columbus Day parade down Fifth Avenue on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Porter Binks

Italian culture was on display on Monday for the traditional Columbus Day parade in New York, in which some 35,000 people participated and state Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Christopher Columbus monument in Central Park had been added to the state's Register of Historic Places.

Despite light and intermittent rain, this year's parade was held amid a festive atmosphere, with thousands of people in more than 100 groups participating, including bands and floats, all of them marching down Fifth Avenue with horse-mounted New York and New Jersey police.