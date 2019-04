A visitor looks at part of the exhibition 'Leonardo Da Vinci - 500 Years of Genius' in Athens, Greece, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

A staff looks at a reproduction of a self-portrait of Italian Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), displayed in the exhibition 'Da Vinci - Exploring Arts and Science' in Bremen, Germany, May, 14 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/CARMEN JASPERSEN

A pair of Italian investigators have found a lock of hair that they say could have belonged to Renaissance figure Leonardo Da Vinci, the team announced Monday in a statement.

The lock of hair was found in a private collection in the United States, Alessandro Zezzosi, director of the Leonardo da Vinci Ideale Museum, and Agnese Sabato, president of the Leonardo da Vinci Heritage, said.