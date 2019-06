Italian film and opera director Franco Zeffirelli poses for a photo during the first interval of "Aida" at the La Scala theatre, in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2006 (reissued upon his death in Rome on June 15, 2019, at the age of 96). EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI/FILE

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli presents his book "Francesco" in his home in Rome, Italy, on April 3, 2014 (reissued upon his death on June 15, 2019, in Rome at the age of 96). EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO/FILE

Franco Zeffirelli, an Italian film and opera director known for his visual grandiosity, died here on Saturday morning, the mayor of his home city of Florence said. He was 96.

A multi-faceted individual who rose to fame with his 1960s film versions of Shakespearean plays, Zeffirelli was "one of the world's greatest men of culture," Florence Mayor Dario Nardella said.