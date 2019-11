Photo taken Oct. 24, 2019, and made available on Nov. 17, 2019, showing the interior of the Pisano winery in Progreso, Uruguay, a family operation started 100 years ago by Cesare Secundino Pisano, an Italian immigrant. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Photo taken Oct. 24, 2019, and made available on Nov. 17, 2019, showing the vineyard of the Pisano winery in Progreso, Uruguay, a family operation started 100 years ago by Cesare Secundino Pisano, an Italian immigrant. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Photo taken Oct. 24, 2019, and made available on Nov. 17, 2019, showing Gustavo Pisano, the owner of the Pisano winery in Progreso, Uruguay, a family operation started 100 years ago by Cesare Secundino Pisano, an Italian immigrant. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Love for his family traditions, the arrival of the railroad that gave the name Progreso to an Uruguayan city and fertile land were the main ingredients that an Italian immigrant relied upon to begin writing his own wine-producing success story in 1919.

Arriving from northern Italy's Liguria region, Cesare Secundino Pisano settled in the Uruguayan city of Canelones and, using knowledge handed down to him by his father Francesco, planted the original vineyards here.