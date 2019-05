The installation 'Bridges' by Us artist Lorenzo Quinn at the 58th International Art Exhibition of the Biennale in Venice, Italy, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola

Austrian feminist avant-garde artist Renate Bertlmann's Discordo Ergo Sum installation at the 58th International Art Exhibition of the Biennale in Venice, Italy, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

epa07559137 Visitors at the 58th International Art Exhibition of the Biennale in Venice, Italy, 09 May 2019. The art event runs from 11 May to 24 November 2019. EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

Biennale's President Paolo Baratta poses with US artistic curator Ralph Rugoff (L) at the 17th International Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Theresa Margolles' 12-meter long cinder block wall topped with barbed wire in front of which a group of teenagers were assainated in the mexcian border city of Jaurez on display at the Exhibition of the 58th edition of the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy. May 10, 2019. EFE/ Laura Serrano-Conde

The arrival of the 'Barca Nostra', the fishing boat with 700 migrants on board which sank in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015, in the port of Marghera, Venice, northern Italy, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

A visitor at Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda's Spectra 3 installation at the 58th International Art Exhibition of the Biennale in Venice, Italy, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

This year's Venice Biennale presents art as a space in which to reflect on today's interesting times in order to pose questions about the complexities which humanity faces, the curator of the 58th edition of the art event told Efe Friday.

Ralph Rugoff said the title of this year's 58th edition of the what is often referred to as the Olympics of the art world was "May We Live in Interesting Times," a weighing-up of the role of art during tumultuous times.