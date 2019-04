The lush Italian island of Capri is leading the way in Europe with a ban on single-use plastics starting in May in a bid to protect its aquamarine waters and flora, a prohibition that the European Union will not implement before 2021. EPA-EFE/Capri local government

The lush Italian island of Capri is leading the way in Europe with a ban on single-use plastics starting in May in a bid to protect its aquamarine waters and flora, a prohibition that the European Union will not implement before 2021.

Cutlery, dishes, cups or any other elements which are not made of biodegradable plastic will not be allowed onto the island, as per new law the local government has passed on the small southern island in the Gulf of Naples.