Photograph showing Italian chef Massimo Bottura at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, in which his restaurant Osteria Francescana won best eatery in Bilbao, Spain, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Roña

Italy's Osteria Francescana was proclaimed Tuesday as the best eatery on the planet during the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards ceremony at Bilbao's Euskalduna palace.

Most of the names of the top five were familiar, though the order shifted from previous years.