A photograph taken on April 12, 2019, showing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. EFE/Courtesy Coachella

J Balvin gave music fans a full sampling of reggaeton during his appearance this weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, showing that the world-conquering Latin genre has a place in the playlists of the hipsters who attend the coolest festival on the planet.

"We took 15 years to bring reggaeton to Coachella," the 33-year-old Colombian singer said during Saturday's concert, taking a pause during his intense performance on the festival's main stage in the California desert.