Samuel L. Jackson poses on the red carpet prior to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Danny Glover poses on the red carpet prior to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Liv Ullmann poses on the red carpet prior to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Samuel L. Jackson, celebrated as one of the highest-grossing actors in film history, was the star of Friday's honorary Oscars, which the Hollywood Academy awarded two days before the 94th edition of its most famous awards.

Known as the Governors Awards, the ceremony was a small, intimate event that also paid tribute to Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann, Ingmar Bergman's muse; and filmmaker Elaine May, one of the first women to direct big-budget movies in Hollywood.