US actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID SWANSON

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith hopes that her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock have an opportunity to heal and reconcile more than two months after the Oscars slap incident.

At the Academy Awards in March, Will Smith walked onto the stage in the middle of the ceremony and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about the close-cropped haircut of Pinkett Smith who suffers from alopecia that causes hair loss.