A recently rescued baby jaguar looks out cautiously before entering its refuge at the Nicaraguan National Zoo in Ticuantepe, Managua, Nicaragua, 27 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two jaguar cubs were rescued from a house in the North Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua after being offered for illegal sale on social media when their mother was killed by residents, the Nicaragua Zoo reported on Wednesday.

The male and female jaguars, just three-and-a-half months old, were underweight when they were rescued from a home in the Miskito community of Sandy Bay, about 700 kilometers from Managua, according to the authorities of the National Zoo, which helped the felines along with government officials. EFE-EPA