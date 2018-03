Mikel Arriola (C), candidate of the nationally ruling PRI party running for Mexico City mayor, poses for the cameras with a group of women after a jai alai game in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRI

Mikel Arriola, running for Mexico City mayor on the ticket of the nationally ruling PRI party, is a former jai alai champion who says that the discipline and competitive spirit instilled in him as an athlete prepared him for a political career.

"Jai alai has taught me how to win and lose and how to always stay disciplined," Arriola, who is also the former head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), told EFE.