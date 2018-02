Indian devotees pour milk on the head of Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian devotee chants local tunes during the head anointing to The Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian devotees chant local tunes during the head anointing to The Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian devotees pour saffron liquid on the head of Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian devotees chant local tunes during the head anointing to The Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian devotees pour turmeric liquid on the head of Lord Bhaubali statue on the 88th 'Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav' ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, 19 February 2018. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Jain devotees turn out to anoint huge statue of Lord Bahubali in India

Thousands of Jain devotees gathered in a town in southern India on Monday as part of a festival that involved dousing a huge statue of Lord Bahubali in various colored powders, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The Bahubali Mahamasthakabhishek festival dates back to the 10th century and only takes place every 12 years.