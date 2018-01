In the conservative Muslim city of Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta, a small house serves as a refuge for transsexuals who cannot sustain themselves when age forces them to retire from working as prostitutes or stylists or hairdressers in beauty salons.

The leader of the house project is 56-year-old Yulianus Rettoblaut, better known as Mama Yuli, a "waria" - a term that comes from joining the words woman and man in Indonesian - who has been working as an activist for more than 20 years.