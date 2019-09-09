Photo taken Sept. 5, 2019, showing Jako, a Belgian Malinois shepherd who is a member of the canine security force and sniffs for bombs at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City, along with one of his handlers. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Photo taken Sept. 5, 2019, showing Blackie, a labrador who is a member of the canine security force and sniffs for bombs at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City, along with one of his handlers. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Photo taken Sept. 5, 2019, showing Jako, a Belgian Malinois shepherd who is a member of the canine security force and sniffs for bombs at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

He runs, sniffs and sits down in front of a suspicious vehicle. That is Jako's task if he discovers a bomb in a parking lot for Mexico's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of congress, whereupon security teams will prepare to remove the dangerous device.

Jako is one of six dogs with the canine unit tasked with scouring the San Lazaro Legislative Palace in Mexico City looking for explosive devices and his work on Sunday is part of the training program to perfect his ability to protect the lower house's 500 members.