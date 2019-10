Promotional photo provided by Paramount Pictures showing producer James Cameron. Two of the three biggest box office successes in history have his stamp and he has been working on four sequels to "Avatar," but Cameron took time to return to the Terminator saga as producer of "Terminator: Dark Fate," a film that, he told EFE, he considers to be "feminist." EFE-EPA/ Courtesy Paramount Pictures/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Two of the three biggest box office successes in history have his stamp and he has been working on four sequels to "Avatar," but James Cameron took time to return to the Terminator saga as producer of "Terminator: Dark Fate," a film that, he told EFE, he considers to be "feminist."

"Dark Fate" hits theaters this week, with the original film's stars - Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger - but also featuring Latino actors Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.