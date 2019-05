A view of one of the works by Greek artist Jannis Kounellis at his retrospective exhibition at the 58th edition of the Venice Biennale in Venice, Italy. May 11, 2019. EFE/Laura Serrano-Conde

Greek artist, Jannis Kounellis, poses in front of one his works. EFE-FILE

The works of late artist Jannis Kounellis, one of the main exponents of the "arte povera" movement, live on at the Venice Biennale as the first major retrospective of the Greek artist's work opened Saturday.

The Prada Foundation and the Kounellis Archive have brought together more than 60 works Kounellis created between 1959 and 2015.