The crew of a Japanese whaling ship attend a ceremony before starting a commercial whale hunt for the first time in 31 years on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, July 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

Workers cut the tail of a minke whale before moving it into a slaughterhouse after it was caught on the first day after the resumption of commercial whaling, in Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

A minke whale is brought into a slaughterhouse after it was caught on the first day after the resumption of commercial whaling, in Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A minke whale is lifted off a boat after it was caught on the first day after the resumption of commercial whaling, in Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

Japan on Monday resumed commercial whaling in its waters for the first time in nearly 32 years, following the Japanese government’s withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission last year.

Two whaling ships and a factory vessel left Shimonoseki Port on the eastern coast of Japan, where they were seen off by local residents, and as local and national authorities held a ceremony to wish the fishermen luck.