The crew of a Japanese whaling ship attend a ceremony before starting a commercial whale hunt for the first time in 31 years on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, July 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

Japanese whaling ships leave the port of Kushiro to begin a commercial whale hunt for the first time in 31 years on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, July 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

Japanese authorities announced that from Monday until the end of the year, their ships will – for the first time since 1982 – capture 227 whales for commercial purposes after the government decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission.

The Japan Fisheries Agency reported Monday that the specimens to be captured by its fleet will be 52 Minkes, 150 Bryde rorquals and 25 common rorquals.