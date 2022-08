Holding the hand of Empress Michiko, Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) waves before flying to Yonaguni-jima island at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Emperor Akihito delivers his last birthday speech next to Empress Michiko (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Doctors have diagnosed Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in her right leg, the Imperial Household Agency confirmed to EFE Friday.

Michiko, 87, went to a hospital Friday to undergo a further testing to find out the status and decide on treatment of the clot, which was first detected last week.