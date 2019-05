Well-wishers enter the palace grounds to greet Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Well-wishers wave national flags at Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (L) waves at his subjects alongside Empress Masako (R) during their first appearance after his ascension at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (L) delivers his speech to the public alongside Empress Masako (R) during their first appearance after his ascension at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo, May 4 (efe-epa)- Japan's new emperor on Saturday gave his first public address in this role from the balcony of the imperial palace, in which he stressed the need to work toward achieving world peace.

Naruhito, 59, ascended to the throne on Wednesday, a day after his father, Akihito, abdicated. He was the first emperor to step down from the throne in more than two centuries.