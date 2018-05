Japan's Princess Aiko (C) picks mandarins with her parents Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako during a stroll through their Togu Palace residence garden in Tokyo in this picture taken on Nov. 24, 2005 and released by the Imperial Household Agency on Nov. 30, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/POOL/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan's Princess Aiko is set to attend summer school in the United Kingdom, marking her first extended solo stay abroad, state broadcaster NHK reported Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, plans to attend a course of about three weeks' duration between late July and early August at the prestigious Eton College. There she will board in a dormitory with other students, according to the report.