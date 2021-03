Photo courtesy of the Japanese digital art collective TeamLab of their new exhibition, "Reconnect", in which they have submerged a sauna to let visitors see art from a completely new perspective. EFE-EPA/TeamLab ONLY EDITORIAL USE / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Japan's art collective, TeamLab, has melded a sauna and new exhibition "Reconnect" in Tokyo to let visitors see art from a completely new perspective.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public between Mar. 22 and Aug. 31, comprises of six works, perhaps the least obvious of them lamps that illuminate the corridors between the saunas. EFE-EPA