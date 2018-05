Master nail weaver, Kyoko Kikuchi, shows her serrated finger nails used to weave tapestry to make traditional kimonos, at the Ishikawa Tsuzure Weaving company in Kyoto, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06769956

Hideki Kawada, president of the Ishikawa Tsuzure Weaving company presents an example of nail weaving at his company offices in Kyoto, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018.

Master nail weaver, Kyoko Kikuchi, uses a file to serrate edges in her finger nails so they can be used to weave tapestry to make traditional kimonos, at the Ishikawa Tsuzure Weaving company in Kyoto, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018.

Master nail weaver, Kyoko Kikuchi, uses her nails to weave tapestry to make traditional kimonos, at the Ishikawa Tsuzure Weaving company in Kyoto, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018.

Tsuzure weaving in Japan embodies the "less is more concept" with its minimal use of tools to create the designs for delicate kimonos.

Tsuzure is done, in fact, mostly by hand - or rather, by nail - as weavers use the serrated edges of their fingernails to lay out the tapestry designs.