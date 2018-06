People returning home crowd on a platform to get on the JR Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train at Tokyo railway station in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan on Saturday unveiled a high-speed Shinkansen train decorated with Hello Kitty, one of the most iconic and well-known cartoon characters of the country.

Pink and white are the dominant colors in the 500 series bullet train, which will run for three months and make two trips a day between the city of Fukuoka and Osaka as a tourist attraction, according to West Japan Railway Company.