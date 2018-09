The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA, 06 February 2018. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, will launch its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world. As part of its payload the Falcon Heavy is carrying Musk’s cherry red Roadster from Tesla, his electric car company. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

epa07028697 (FILE) - An undated file photo made available on 18 September 2018 shows Yusaku Maezawa, 42, the founder and CEO of Zozo, Japan's largest online fashion retailer. Aerospace company SpaceX announced on 17 September 2018 that it will take Yusaku Maezawa into space to fly around the moon, making this Japanese billionaire the first space tourist to do so. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on 06 February 2018. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, will launch its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world. As part of its payload the Falcon Heavy is carrying Musk’s cherry red Roadster from Tesla, his electric car company. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRER

An undated file photo made available on 18 September 2018 shows Yusaku Maezawa, 42, the founder and CEO of Zozo, Japan's largest online fashion retailer. Aerospace company SpaceX announced on 17 September 2018 that it will take Yusaku Maezawa into space to fly around the moon, making this Japanese billionaire the first space tourist to do so. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS/START TODAY JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ MANDATORY CREDIT NO ARCHIVES

The aerospace manufacturer SpaceX announced Monday that the company's first private passenger to the Moon will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

"The first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard BFR is fashion innovator and globally recognized art curator Yusaku Maezawa," SpaceX said on the Twitter account.