An elderly voter casts her ballot for the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An elderly Japanese couple walk in a park in the city of Ashigara, Kanazawa prefecture, Japan, Oct. 23, 2016. EPA FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japan has surpassed a population of more than 70,000 centenarians for the first time, according to the official data released on Friday.

The figures in the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare survey showed 71,238 people aged 100 or older, with 88 percent of them women. EFE-EPA