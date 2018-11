A cosplayer showcases his outfit during a cosplay runway competition at the Japanese Cultural Festival held at the Japanese Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 November 2018. The event took place at the Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Cosplayers showcase their outfits during a cosplay runway competition at the Japanese Cultural Festival held at the Japanese Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 November 2018. The event took place at the Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC). EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Cosplayers showcased their homemade outfits at a runway competition that was held Saturday as part of a Japanese Cultural Festival at the East Asian nation's embassy in Kenya.

During the event at the Japan Information & Culture Centre (JICC), the cultural and public affairs section of the Embassy of Japan in Nairobi, Kenyans young and old participated in the cosplay (costume play) by dressing up as their favorite characters from sources that included anime and manga.