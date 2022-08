Legendary Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori gestures prior to a talk session before the 'et momonakia' brand fashion show, during the Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2013 (reissued 18 August 2022). EFE-EPA/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Fashion designer Hanae Mori, known as "Madame Butterfly" for her butterfly motifs and becoming the first Japanese person to become an official "haute couture" designer in Paris in 1977, has died, her studio said. She was 96.

Mori, who gained international recognition for her "East meets West"-themed designs, died on Aug. 11, the studio said, without further details.