Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) talks to journalists at the prime minister's official residence on a district court's order to the government to pay damages to plaintiffs of families of former Hansen's disease sufferers in Tokyo, Japan, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS

The prime minister of Japan on Friday apologized to leprosy patients and their families who suffered discrimination and isolation for decades in Japan, following a recent sentence compelling the state to compensate those affected.

Shinzo Abe, in a statement, offered his sincere apologies for the pain and suffering inflicted on leprosy patients and their families and admitted they suffered serious harm and discrimination for years in the country.